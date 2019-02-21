Soldiers to embark on door to door uniform search

IN a move that could raise fears of a fresh crackdown, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has said it will flush out “rogue members of society” using military regalia and other material that resembles army gear.

In a statement Wednesday, the ZNA urged members of the public to surrender such material either to the police or military camp close to them.

“The Zimbabwe National Army is advising members of the public that it will conduct snap searches for ZNA uniforms and other resembling clothing items in residential areas starting on this weekend,” the statement said.

In a chilling warning the army warned of possible “inconveniences” for those found with military regalia or clothing items resembling it.

“This has been necessitated by the sharp rise in cases of theft, robbery, etc, executed using military regalia mostly by rogue elements of the society.

“Members of the public are urged to voluntarily surrender these clothing items to the search teams before the searches are conducted or surrender them to the nearest police station or army camp.

“Please be warned and comply accordingly to avoid any inconveniences that might be caused by the exercise.”

Critics say the job could have been done safer by police instead of soldiers who recently killed protesters and committed several other human rights abuses including murder, rape, abductions and torture.

