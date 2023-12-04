The Mufakose community in Harare is reeling from shock following a tragic incident that unfolded on Sunday night. Thomas Nyamhunga, a suspect in the case, is currently on the run after reportedly stabbing his girlfriend’s two minor children, resulting in the death of a five-year-old boy.

Police were witnessed removing the lifeless body of the young boy, marking a horrifying aftermath of the domestic violence incident.

A resident from the community expressed deep concern and emphasized that individuals involved in romantic relationships should refrain from taking impulsive actions when emotions are heightened or stability is compromised. She stressed the importance of stepping away from the situation and returning when things have normalized to prevent such tragic outcomes.

The woman also highlighted the distressing reality that children should not become victims of conflicts arising from domestic love affairs between parents. Recollecting her knowledge of the suspect as a calm individual who attended the ZCC church, she noted a recent change in his behavior, citing a shift towards alcohol consumption.

Addressing the fleeing suspect, the community member urged him to stop evading authorities and face the consequences of his actions. The incident underscores the ongoing and pervasive issue of domestic violence, affecting numerous individuals in communities, with women and children often becoming victims of these distressing situations.