Diaspora remittances have dominated Zimbabwe’s Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) this has been revealed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s governor John Mangudya.

Apparently, Mangudya also noted that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has resolved to maintain current bank rate at 130 percent saying this was agreed during the committee’s meeting held on the 1st of December 2023.

Mangudya pointed out that the committee affirmed its commitment to compliment government measures to promote domestic mobilisation of resources.

Zwnews