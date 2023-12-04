Vendors for Economic Development (Vendors4ED) has said its members will not move from non-designated selling points despite the government’s seven-day ultimatum for City of Harare to evict vendors from the Central Business District.

The vendors are being accused of aiding the spread of Cholera.

The government recently gave the Harare City Council a seven-day ultimatum to remove the vendors out of the city due to rising cholera cases.

But vendors dismissed the government directive saying if working opportunities were available in the country, they would vacate the streets.

Zimbabwe has one of the proportionally largest informal sectors in the world.

About 90 percent of the people in the country are surviving on informal trading while the remaining 10% (700,000) is formally employed.

Zwnews