Shock As Gokwe Woman Gives Birth To A Pig

In a case that Gokwe Villagers have attributed to black magic and witchcraft, a woman recently gave birth to a baby with pig-like features.

Essina Ncube (35) reportedly gave birth to a child with features of a pig from the waist up while the bottom part had human features.

The baby, with teeth resembling those of a pig, died a few days after birth.

According to sources, Ncube was suspected to have been bewitched by a neighbour, whose name could not be ascertained, after an argument involving the said neighbour’s pigs.

“Her pigs were in the habit of roaming around freely causing havoc in people’s gardens. So Ncube approached her to complain and it did not go down well with the neighbour leading to a confrontation. Days later, Ncube gave birth to this thing,” said a source.

Chief Chireya confirmed the case to BMetro saying the woman who was pregnant at the time, had an altercation with a neighbour days before delivery.

“I am reliably informed that the woman in question had an argument with a neighbour involving pigs. The pigs belonging to the said neighbour were roaming around freely and destroying the woman’s garden. But a few days later she went into labour and gave birth to that creature,” said Chief Chireya.

He said villagers could not stand the sight of the scary baby and confirmed that it later died.