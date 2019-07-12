SB Moyo assaulted in London..Pictures, Video

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo, Minister Nick Mangwana and other Zanu PF officials were allegedly beaten up by protesters at Chatham House in Britain today.

The angry and aggressive Zimbabweans who reside in U.K. were protesting outside Chatham House since morning.

As SB came out to enter into his Zim 1 vehicle they allegedly kicked him and poured water on his clothes.

Some Zimbabwe government officials ran back into Chatham House as there was no police present.

A video has gone viral showing one of the protesters, pouring water on the minister, as he walked towards his car, he was also pulled from his car as he tried to flee from the protesters.

Some of the protesters, who were draped in the Zimbabwean flag surged towards the minister, as he came out but his aides protected him until he his car left.

The protesters, however, turned on SB Moyo’s aggressive guard and asked him, “Why are you beating people?” Some of the female protesters pushed and shoved him on the street.

Meanwhile, critics have blamed the SB Moyo security team for causing the fracas after one of their members hit a female protester(see picture above).

Zimbabwe has been facing tough economic challenges in recent times.

A frosty re-engagement reception for @MinisterSBMoyo & crew in London today! pic.twitter.com/9xpOgOR9rG — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 12, 2019