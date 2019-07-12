WATCH: SB Moyo Attacked By Angry Zimbaweans in London, UK…Gets Baptism Of Water..VIDEO

All is not well in London where Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso B Moyo has been attacked by Zimbabwean exiles.

They poured bottled water on him yelling “mbavha” which means “thief”.

His bodyguard was also pushed and shoved by angry Zimbabwe women who could be heard calling him musatat*****.

Moyo is in the UK on official business.

Earlier, they demonstrated against president Emmerson Mnangagwa at Chatham House calling for the immediate release of Job Sikhala and the stepping down of Mnangagwa.

A frosty re-engagement reception for @MinisterSBMoyo & crew in London today! pic.twitter.com/9xpOgOR9rG — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 12, 2019