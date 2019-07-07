Shock As Chivhayo Apologizes For Taking US$5 Million From ZPC… Failed Gwanda Solar Project

Under fire businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, on Sunday took to social media to apologize for all his wrongdoing after Intratek Zimbabwe failed to deliver on the Gwanda solar project.

Chivayo owns Intratek Zimbabwe, the company that was in 2015 awarded a tender and paid US$5 million by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) for pre-commencement work at the 100-megawatt Gwanda solar power plant which is yet to take off. Writing on Twitter, Sir Wicknell, as he likes to call himself, wrote:

I accept full responsibility for all my wrongdoing and if you thought I was perfect I apologise for being human.

Chivayo’s sarcasm angered most of his Twitter followers who expressed their fury in their responses.

Energy and Power Development Minister, Fortune Chasi, on Friday last week visited the Gwanda solar plant site where he said that he was depressed by Chivayo’s company’s failure to deliver.

Chasi revealed that as a result of the delays, the Government has suffered a potential revenue loss of about US$50 million.

The project was supposed to have been commissioned in 2017 after Intratek was awarded the tender in 2015 and paid US$5 million without a bank guarantee, by ZPC for pre-commencement work at the Gwanda solar power plant.

Chasi said that the government expected Intratek to operationalise the solar plant or pay back the money it was awarded.

