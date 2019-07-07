Magaya S-ex Scandal: Story Was Cooked, Editor Involved-Sarah Maruta (watch full video)

Zwnews.com

Harare-Sarah Maruta one of the Women purported to be a victim of Prophet Walter Magaya’s sexual immorality has u-turned arguing that she had been promised an air-ticket and money to cook up a very strong rape case against the man of the cloth.

Maruta Who was quoted in the Sunday Mail alleging that she was forced to terminate pregnancy after being raped by Magaya at a house in Borrowdale (address withheld), not once, but twice argues that she was coerced by Charity Dlodlo, and a Sunday Mail reporter to help in the fight to topple Magaya.

The development comes after a report that more women had come out testifying that there were raped by Prophet Magaya.

