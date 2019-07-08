Auxillia Mnangagwa Gets VP Post

The President’s wife Auxillia Mnangagwa has been elected the Organisation Of African First Ladies For Development (OAFLAD)Vice president ZBC News exclusively revealed. She will be deputizing Congo Brazzaville first lady.

Speaking to the publication after the election the first lady said:

Im happy to have been recognised this far. This was posible through support from all Zimbabweans i will challange my fellow first ladies to do humanitarian work especially targeting the vulnerable and aslo empowerment programs.

Auxillia is the first, first lady to hold an important post in the office of first ladies. Mrs Mnangagwa is seen around the country on different missions almost every week.

