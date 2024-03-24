She Never Was: Boity Thulo’s Claims of Becoming a Sangoma Challenged by Shadaya Knight

Media personality Boity Thulo has made headlines after announcing her return to church following seven years of being a sangoma. However, her revelation has sparked a debate about the authenticity of celebrity claims of becoming traditional healers, with Shadaya Knight suggesting that such paths are driven by depression rather than a genuine calling.

According to Shaday, Thulo’s supposed journey into sangoma-hood was not rooted in a spiritual calling but rather stemmed from a period of depression. The assertion challenges the narrative often presented by female celebrities who declare themselves as sangomas seemingly overnight.

The argument posits that these sudden transitions are not indicative of a genuine calling or spiritual gift, but rather manifestations of mental health struggles, particularly depression. It suggests that the pressures of fame, including the pursuit of social media validation, brand endorsements, and maintaining relevance in the industry, can take a toll on celebrities’ mental well-being.

Furthermore, he suggests that engaging in multiple sexual relationships may exacerbate these mental health challenges, with negative spiritual energies being transmitted through such encounters. This metaphorically likens a woman’s body to a temple, which becomes tainted by the entry of individuals with “bad spirits.”

In the case of Boity Thulo, her decision to return to the church after her purported stint as a sangoma raises questions about the authenticity of her spiritual journey. While her announcement has garnered attention, it also invites scrutiny and discussion about the complex intersection of fame and spirituality in the lives of public figures.