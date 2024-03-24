Peter Ndlovu salutes Zimbabwe Warriors ahead of Kenya showdown

Zimbabwe and Kenya secured their spots in the final of the Four Nations Football Tournament after triumphing over their opponents, Zambia and Malawi, respectively, in the semifinals held on Saturday at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.

In a thrilling encounter, Zambia initially took the lead with two goals in the first half, courtesy of captain Stoppila Sunzu and Clatous Chama. However, Zimbabwe staged a remarkable comeback, equalizing the score with goals from Macauley Bonne and Walter Musona. With no further goals scored in the second half, the match proceeded to a tense penalty shootout, where Zimbabwe emerged victorious with a 4-3 margin over Zambia.

Meanwhile, Kenya delivered a dominant performance against Malawi, securing a convincing 4-0 win. Michael Olunga showcased his prowess with a brace, while Ayub Timbe and John Avire also contributed to Kenya’s commanding victory.

The stage is now set for an exhilarating final showdown between Zimbabwe and Kenya on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Zambia and Malawi will battle it out for third place honors.

The Four Nations Tournament, sanctioned by FIFA, serves as an annual football league, providing teams with competitive action during breaks in the continent’s main tournaments, such as the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zimbabwean football legend and former captain Peter Ndlovu extended his congratulations to the national team following their dramatic victory over Zambia. With goals from Bonne and Musona paving the way for success, Zimbabwe’s qualification for the final against Kenya marks a significant achievement. Ndlovu expressed his well wishes for the team’s upcoming match, highlighting their potential for further success in the tournament.