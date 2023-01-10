Zim family’s 2-year-old child survives with serious injuries after parents die in SA car crash while returning from holiday in Zimbabwe Sister of bride also killed in accident Tragic and heart-breaking news as newly-wed couple and the sister of the bride killed in a car crash on their way back from Zimbabwe to South Africa in the early hours of Saturday the 7th and left behind a 2 year old toddler fighting for his life in hospital.

On the fateful day, Shady Masuku was driving back to Mzansi with his wife Thabitha Mbambo, his sister-in-law Sabelo Mbambo and young Amahle before losing control of his car and overturning killing all 3 adults instantly at Kranskop Limpopo Province. The child survived with serious injuries and doctors say he is out of danger. The emergency services had to cut the car open to remove their lifeless bodies which were taken to Polokwane Hospital mortuary. The sisters are from Lupane and Masuku is from Nkayi Couple die after wonderful wedding ceremony on the 27th of December Call for help to repatriate the deceased from SA to Zimbabwe

Once again, l appeal to all you my countrymen in South Africa, Zimbabwe and anywhere in the world to help the family transport the body of one sister who didn't have a funeral policy. Her body remains in the hospital mortuary. The doctors also want money to attend to the toddler and take scans. Please good people let's help and donate towards repatriation of our sister's body. I also appeal to funeral companies to assist the family as well.

Please contact the uncle of the deceased:

Ray Mqabuko Mbambo

on +2778 686 3600 or +2762 9919006.