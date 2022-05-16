A 23-year-old woman has today appeared in court on allegations of smuggling and selling dildos to school-going children in Harare.

Ayanda Unity Mponda, who trades her items via social media, appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court charged with violating the Customs and Excise Act and exposing children to pornographic material.

She was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

Mponda is known for her ‘explicit’ marketing on her social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

state media