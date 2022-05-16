The Premier Soccer League has suspended all Castle Lager PSL matches with immediate effect until further notice following incidents of violence and hooliganism that continue to take place in our football.

The PSL strongly condemns such acts as they can only serve to tarnish the beautiful game of football.

We are currently engaging all key stakeholders to find lasting solutions to these challenges.

We have scheduled a meeting with Security Officials including the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Club Security Officers and Marshals as well as stadium owners on Friday 20 May 2022.

Meanwhile, we have requested Highlanders FC, Dynamos FC and the ZRP to furnish us with reports detailing the events that transpired at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 15 May 2022. We will take disciplinary action after receiving the said reports.

We take this opportunity to apologise to all football loving fans, our sponsors and stakeholders.

We hope to address these challenges before resuming football matches.