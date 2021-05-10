President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is set to join Botswana and Zambia in the Kazungula bridge and One-stop border post, which was commissioned today by the two governments.

“In the fulness of time, Zimbabwe will be part of this hallmark project, which accelerates our regional integration efforts.

“Meanwhile, my country continues to undertake and modernise serious transport infrastructural development projects towards integrating the existing structures to enhance efficient connection with Botswana and Zambia and other countries in our region,” he said.

Apparently, Mnangagwa commended Zambia and Botswana for the milestone achievement.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend my congratulations to the governments and people of Botswana and Zambia on the occasion of the official opening of the Kazungula bridge and the One-Stop Border post between the two republics. This indeed is a milestone achievement in our SADC region,” he said.

Mnangagwa made the remarks while addressing other Heads of State and officials in Botswana, where the Kazungula Bridge and One-Stop border post was being commissioned.

Meanwhile, official communications from both Zambia and Botswana were not acknowledging Zimbabwe as a partner in the project, and presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, has disclosed that Zimbabwe is expected to pay a third of the total costs of the project.

