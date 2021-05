Former Caps United utility players and midfield wizard Butler Masango has died.

Masango passed on in South Africa.

He was working as a football trainer and talent Scouter.

Masango also played for the national team’s Under-23 side.

He took part in the well remembered match between Zimbabwe and Nigeria U23 sides at Rufaro Stadium in 1996, where he exhibited great talent as he controlled the midfield department.

Meanwhile, funeral and burial arrangements will be announced later.

-Zwnews