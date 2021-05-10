Norton Independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has told a local publication that he has been punched by MDC Alliance MP Memory Mbondiah in heated exchanges during a parliamentary committee hearing.

Mliswa was blocking testimony of Intratrek boss Wicknell Chivhayo, insisting that MPs were asking him matters before the courts.

Chivhayo was appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to give evidence on the Auditor General’s report on the Gwanda solar project, which is allegedly dogged with tender process related irregularities.

Meanwhile, OpenParlyZw which monitored the meeting reports that Mliswa had damaged Mbondiah’s tablet, hence his reported punching.

“Hon Memory Mbondiah walks out of the Public Accounts Committee access @TembaMliswa for damaging her table,” OpenparlyZw captioned a video of Mbondiah walking out of the meeting.

Hon Memory Mbondiah walks out of the Public Accounts Committee access @TembaMliswa for damaging her tablet #OpenParlyZW pic.twitter.com/VnT9pjvQCe — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) May 10, 2021

The controversial businessman, Chivhayo is on record for being allegedly involved in underhand business deals involving millions of dollars.

At some point it was reported that Chivayo was given a multi-million advance payment, but failed to deliver the same 100 MW solar power plant in Gwanda, for which he appeared before PAC for.

-Zwnews