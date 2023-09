0 0

Image credit: Trevor Mutsvairo (AMH)

Suspected serial killer Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu (20), who is facing five counts of murder, has arrived at the Harare Magistrate’s Court under heavy guard.

The suspect is accused of murdering five homeless men in Harare Central Business District.

According to the police, after killing his victims, Ndlovu would proceed to rip open their stomaches using broken bottles and cook the organs before consuming them.

Zwnews