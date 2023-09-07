0 0

The head of Southern African Development Community SADC Electoral Observer Mission Nevers Mumba has refused to be cowed down by ZANU PF.

Mumba recently presented his team’s final report on the just ended disputed elections in Zimbabwe to President Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema is the current chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, Security and Cooperation.

Presenting the final report, Mumba says everything in the preliminary report is coopted into the final draft.

He adds that the final report however captures the events that took place after the elections.

Meanwhile, Mumba has been under pressure from ZANU PF to alter the details of his report.

ZANU PF wants the just ended elections endorsed as having been free, fair and credible, but observer missions including SADC say they weren’t.

He rejects Zanu PF accusations that the mission’s report was motivated by sinister motives.

He says the team relied on the Zimbabwean Constitution, Zimbabwe’s Electoral Act and the SADC Guidelines governing democratic elections.

Zwnews