ZANU PF Patriots have saluted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators for taking oath of office, despite claims by their leader that the just ended disputed polls are null and void.

Chamisa is calling for fresh polls alleging that the recently held elections were a sham, manipulated and therefore not free and fair.

While CCC disputes the outcome, the party saying it would not boycott the swearing in ceremony and ZANU PF Patriots have since congratulated the CCC MPs who have just been sworn in.

“Well done CCC MPs for defying Chamisa.

“It’s him who lost, kwete imi.

“Remember, you have a good president, Cde ED,” said ZANU PF Patriots.

Since 1000 hrs, the Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda has been administering the Oath/ Affirmation of Members of Parliament as provided in Section 128 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read together with Standing Order 2 of the National Assembly Standing Orders, to groups of ten Members at a time, in alphabetical order until they have all taken the Oath.

Members sign the Oath book one after another until all Members have signed. (With at least 10 minutes per group, this will take approximately 4 hours 40minutes.

The newly-elected legislators have been sworn in ahead of the official commencement of the country’s 10th parliament.

A total of 279 National Assembly members, including the 60 elected through proportional representation and 10 via the youth quota have been sworn in.

At 1430 hrs, the Clerk will administer the Oath /Affirmation of Senator to Senators, in groups of ten, as provided in Section 128 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read together with Standing Orders 2 of the Senate Standing Orders to groups of ten Senators at a time, in alphabetical order until they have all taken the Oath..

Senators sign the Oath book one after another until all Senators have signed. With at least 10 minutes per group, this will take approximately 1 hour 20 minutes.

