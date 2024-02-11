Sengezo Tshabangu Assumes Parliamentary Role After Self-Appointment as Senator

In an unexpected twist, Sengezo Tshabangu, the pro-Zanu PF interim secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has taken on the position of senator. This move follows his recent ascendancy within the opposition party, marked by the controversial recall of lawmakers and councillors.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) disclosed Tshabangu’s nomination, along with other politicians, to fill Senate vacancies resulting from the aforementioned recalls. Priscilla Chigumba, Zec’s chairperson, formally announced the nominations, inviting public objections within a 14-day period.

Tshabangu’s name appeared alongside nominees from various provinces in the government gazette, signaling his official entry into the political arena as a senator.

The Senate vacancies emerged subsequent to Tshabangu’s letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda, dated October 3, 2023, which announced the recall of 14 legislators, including proportional representation MPs predominantly from Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, and Bulawayo provinces.

Tshabangu justified his decision to recall CCC’s elected candidates by alleging that many were imposed by unidentified party officials from Harare. He particularly criticized the imposition of candidates from outside their constituencies, highlighting examples from Masvingo and Manicaland.

Notably, Tshabangu singled out individuals such as Cowdray Park MP Pashor Sibanda and Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart, accusing them of benefiting from the imposition of candidates.

As Tshabangu assumes his parliamentary duties, his self-appointment has sparked both curiosity and debate within the political sphere. The days ahead are likely to witness public reactions and potential objections to these nominations, adding further complexity to Zimbabwe’s evolving political landscape.