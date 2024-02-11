Zimbabwean Tycoon Wicknell Chivayo Hits Back at ZACC Corruption Probe

Wicknell Chivayo, a prominent Zimbabwean businessman known for his opulent lifestyle and philanthropy, has openly criticized the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) for what he perceives as unwarranted scrutiny into his wealth. Chivayo, famed for his lavish spending and notable generosity, particularly towards Zanu PF supporters, expressed frustration over what he believes to be an attempt by Zacc to intimidate and extort him.

Chivayo’s ire was provoked by the leaking of an internal memo, identified as AFRU 01/03/23, which disclosed Zacc’s investigation into the origins of his wealth. The probe, initiated in March of the previous year, was triggered by Chivayo’s extravagant displays of affluence and conspicuous spending habits.

In a bold retort, Chivayo sarcastically questioned Zacc’s interest in probing the acquisition of Toyota Aqua cars for members of the apostolic sect, facetiously suggesting they include him in their car program. The leaked memo outlined Zacc’s efforts to gather information from various entities, including the Finance Intelligence Unit, regarding Chivayo’s financial transactions. Additionally, they scrutinized his compliance with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and assessed his personal assets registered with the City of Harare.

According to the memo, Zacc contemplated seizing assets valued at US$7 million due to Chivayo’s purported inability to account for the source of his wealth.

Unfazed by the investigation, Chivayo defiantly announced a philanthropic gesture, allocating US$3 million for his church and vowing to replace every car if Zacc were to proceed with asset seizure. He vehemently denied any wrongdoing, accusing Zacc of unfairly branding wealthy individuals as thieves. Chivayo urged Zacc to refrain from harassing members of the apostolic sect and boldly declared his intention to allocate an additional US$400,000 for the purchase of 50 more Aqua cars.

Chivayo’s reputation for generosity precedes him, particularly his penchant for gifting Mercedes-Benz cars to musicians and socialites supportive of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party. Notable beneficiaries of his largesse include Jah Prayzah, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, and Seh Calaz.