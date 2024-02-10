US$ accounts for 83% of all food purchases, ZimStat

A new survey by the Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZimStat) shows that the US dollar usage accounts for 83% of all food purchases.
According to the survey, which is supported by the World Bank and UNICEF, US dollar usage is higher in rural areas than in towns (suggesting the effect of more e-payment options in urban areas).
Zimbabwe is using the multi-currency system, but the economy is literally dollarised.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean government is on record it will not fully dolarise, a position emphasized by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.
President Mnangagwa says no country has ever succeeded without its own money.
Zwnews
