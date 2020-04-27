COVID-19 : Senegal – Develops $1 Test Kits, $60 3D Printed Ventilators To Fight Against Novel Coronavirus. – Despite the country’s low budget for health – Senegal – have recorded the highest recovery rate in Africa so far and the 3rd in the world.

With a very small budget Senegal is doing a lot better that countries like UK, Italy and the US. The west African nations hopes to help fellow Africans with its easy to use technology in order to fight coronavirus without the need for expensive and less effective western ventilators and testing machines.

Early this year, questionable scientific modelings predicted tens of thousands of deaths in Africa, but this has not happened so far in the continent of more than 1.3 billion people.

