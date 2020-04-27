A local health expert has warned that mental health cases and other related complications will surge amongst Zimbabweans when the curtain to the Covid-19 national lockdown comes down.

The southern African country is in its fifth week of the extended 35-day national lockdown which is expected to come to an end on Sunday.

According to Toga Katyamaenza, a mental health expert, there will be an increase in the number of people facing mental health complications after the lockdown and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government ‘is not prepared to deal with these new cases.’

Katyamaenza cited weeks of restricted movement amongst locals as reasons for the expected increase in mental health complications.

“After the lockdown, there will be an increase in mental health issues, and the government is not prepared to deal with these new cases,” Katyamaenza told newzimbabwe.com in an interview.

He also said the Post-Lockdown epoch will be characterized by a rise in malnutrition and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) due to the fact that most non-active people were engaging in risky sexual encounters.

“In urban areas there will also be a rise in malnutrition, STIs, domestic violence, and unemployment rates will increase. Due to the government’s neglect of the health delivery system for several decades, no one will be able to deal with these health and social issues,” Katyamaenza said.

Agencies