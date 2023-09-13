0 0

Disqualified presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere says contested leadership lacking legitimacy should be expected to behave in a manner that will not provoke the people.

He says the unjust arrests of opposition members is not good as it sows a bad seed whose result will be bitter moreso at the time the country is coming from a disputed electoral process.

His warning follows the arrest of Citizens Coalition for Change Member of Parliament for Sunningdale Maureen Kademaunga whose charges the state has since dropped.

“Arresting citizens to investigate has become the modus operandi of our police force.

“Unwarranted harassment of perceived political opponents is growing throughout the country. It was Godfrey Tsenengamu on Monday and today it’s Maureen Kademaunga. Yesterday it was Sikhala and Ngavharume, and many others.

“This seed you are planting will be harvested and the taste will be bitter. Our country cannot afford this kind of hatred to continue pervading our society,” he says.

Kasukuwere wonders when will Zimbabweans ever enjoy peace.

“When will the children of this great nation enjoy peace, tranquility and happiness! We are focused on the wrong things that make our people very bitter.

“The silence we witness is not because of happiness, but anger, fear and frustration. Don’t allow it to boil by directly provoking the people.

“A contested leadership lacking legitimacy should be expected to behave in a manner that will not inflame the people,” he says.

Kasukuwere says power belongs to the people and they deserve to be treated like human beings.

“The future is unknown Comrades! Appoint whoever you want but stop treating people as animals which deserve no respect.

“This is my advise to those who think power is permanent,” he adds.

Zwnews