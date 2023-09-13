0 0

The National Prosecuting Authority has dropped charges against Citizens Coalition for Change Sunningdale Member of Parliament Maureen Kademaunga.

She was arrested together with two others for attempted murder charges and malicious damage to property.

In a statement, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were arrested for attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The incident in question allegedly occurred on August 23, 2023, when three complainants were attacked near Metro-Peech in Harare.

A Toyota Spacio Vehicle was set on fire during the incident. The suspects allegedly used vehicles, including one belonging to Maureen Kademaunga, to block and assault the complainants.

Read the police statement: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Sunningdale Constituency Member of Parliament, Maureen Kademaunga (38), Councilor Ward 10 Clayd Mashozhera (49) and Daudi Jessub (40) have been arrested in connection with Attempted Murder and Malicious Damage to Property allegations.

“The suspects are implicated in the attack on three complainants which occurred at the corner of Boshoff Drive and Seke Road near Metro-Peech, Harare on 23rd August 2023. A Toyota Spacio Vehicle Registration number ADH 1690 was burnt to ashes during the attack.

“The suspects were allegedly using a Toyota Mark X vehicle which belongs to Maureen Kademaunga, a Silver Honda Fit and another vehicle which is yet to be identified, when they blocked the complainants and attacked them.

