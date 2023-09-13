0 0

Australian firm Invictus Energy says it has started drilling a second exploration well, Mukuyu-2, in Mbire, Muzarabani.

Geologist Paul Chimbodza of Geo Associates, Invictus partners, says a commercial gas/ oil discovery is only declared when a sample has been brought to surface.

Typically, such exploration projects involve drilling multiple wells to confirm a resource.

Encouraged by results from its first exploration well, Mukuyu-1, the started drilling Mukuyu-2, to a depth of nearly 4000 metres.

Apparently, ground conditions at Mukuyu-1 prevented Invictus from bringing up a sample to declare a gas find last year, though mud analysis indicated presence of gas and helium.

Managing Director Scott Macmillan commented recently: “Results from the mudgas compositional analysis definitively proves the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple reservoir pay zones at Mukuyu-1 consistent with the wireline log interpretation, fluorescence, and elevated mudgas readings.

“Analysis shows the presence of light oil and rich natural gas-condensate, with condensate gas ratios estimated at between 30 to 135 barrels per million cubic feet.

“The analyzed samples demonstrate a consistent, high-quality natural gas composition, exhibiting low inert content, containing less than 1% CO2.

“Furthermore, the presence of helium gas in commercial concentrations in multiple reservoir units is comparable with global helium producing fields and provides an additional high value by-product.

“We are extremely pleased with the results from the mudgas analysis which confirm our geological modelling of the Cabora Bassa Basin and the presence of both light oil and gas-condensate provides us with confidence as we prepare for the drilling of Mukuyu-2 in Q3 this year.

“Success at Mukuyu-2 and confirmation of a significant discovery will further unlock the value of our material portfolio and basin master position in the Cabora Bassa Basin.”

