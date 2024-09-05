The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says there is no respite in targeting of citizens for perceived dissent & in Beitbridge, after a 35 year-old security guard has been arrested & charged for allegedly insulting President Mnangagwa, whom he accused of economic mismanagement & also for disapproving use of ZiG currency.

Ezekiel Chiradza, who works as a security guard at Beitbridge Town Council, was arrested by ZRP officers on 2 September & was charged with undermining authority of or insulting the President as defined in section 33(2)(a)(ii) of Criminal Law (Codification & Reform Act.

Chiradza reportedly recorded a video & published it on a WhatsApp group called Zim Politics, while singing & uttering some words condemning President Mnangagwa & praising Nelson Chamisa, his rival in last year’s general elections.

Chiradza is represented by Patrick Tererai of ZLHR.

