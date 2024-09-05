Acting President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday presided over the burial of national hero Brigadier General Rtd Shadreck Ndabambi.

Apparently, for some analysts, what was of note was the magnitude of military personnel who attended the event.

Commenting on the development political commentator, Majaira Jairosi posted.

“I was talking to one of my “sauces” affiliated to Chiwenga’s camp. He said kana usingaone hameno, Mukanya is flexing his muscles.

“He has ordered his military men to attend heroes Acre in solidarity.

“Usually ED has mapostori & other hungry ZanuPF supporters but not the military,” he said.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is on a working visit in China and Chiwenga is acting in his capacity.

Brigadier General Rtd Ndabambi, whose nom de guerre was Cde Dingani Kimati, was born on 01 December 1956.

He hailed from Hlabano Village under Chief Malisa in Kwekwe District, Midlands Province.

His involvement in politics while at the Ranche House College for his O’level studies led him to team up with four other boys..

They abandoned their studies and headed towards Mozambique to join the Liberation Struggle in 1975.

Meanwhile, in his address, Chiwenga implored fellow Zimbabweans to guard the hard won independence jealously.

Zwnews