The Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders who snubbed President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s inauguration yesterday have sent a hidden message.

According to political commentator, Maximilian Lion says the strong message from the snubbing is that the leaders didn’t want to be used to validate the flawed process and its outcome.

He writes:

The heads of state that did not attend the inauguration sent a strong message to the Zim government. They cannot be used to validate a flawed election.

Why subject yourself and the country to such humiliation? Is this the country’s president for the next 5 years?

The idea of government demands order, moral fortitude, integrity and decency. You can’t be known for doing more harm than good wherever you go and destroying whatever you touch. Leadership comes with responsibility.

The country belongs to everyone and the mandate to govern comes from the people. That will never change.

The country has been left in the deep end because of one person who does not know how to conduct himself in an orderly fashion.

One person who does not consider the cares and needs of others. Is there no one who can tell him that government is not a private enterprise but belongs to the people?

How long is the whole country going to struggle because of one person and his few friends? It is unacceptable. Inauguration won’t change anything. Potentially, it makes everything worse because no one is going to do business with an isolated country.

The brand of politics in Zimbabwe needs to change. This Zanu PF philosophy has no place in a modern Zimbabwe. The country cannot suffer because of people who are hopelessly out of touch with reality.

People deserve better from their leaders.