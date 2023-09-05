The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has taken note of social media postings on alleged or perceived ritual murders in Harare Central Business District.

The police has advised the public and the media that an official Police statement will be issued on 05th September 2023 (today) to set the record straight.

Meanwhile, the public has been urged not panic or take heed of unsubstantiated social media posts.

This notice comes after there has been reports that about five homeless men had been killed for suspected rituals within a week in Harare.

It was reported that in one such incident, human body parts, including a liver, were discovered just a few meters away from the bodies of two homeless men near Mupedzanhamo in Harare who are believed to have been killed by a serial killer.

According to Zimlive, at one point ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, although unavailable for immediate comment due to other official duties, assures the public that the police force is dedicated to solving this harrowing case.

As the manhunt intensifies, fear grips the streets of Harare, especially among the homeless community. Concerned citizens are calling for increased police presence and protection for those at risk.

