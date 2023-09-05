Former Criminal Investigations Department detective Jaison Muvevi will return to court today, where a magistrate will determine whether he is mentally fit to stand murder trials.

The presiding magistrate expected to reveal the results of the accused’s mental examination.

Multiple murder suspect Jaison Muvevi through his lawyer claimed to be mentally unstable which saw Harare Magistrate, Dennis Mangosi ordering him to go for mental examination.

The matter was deferred to Tuesday, to enable Mangosi to go through psychiatric reports prepared by two different doctors.

The development means Muvevi’s matter will proceed by way of determination after the outcome of the doctors’ assessments.

Muvevi is facing four counts of murder after allegedly killing a Wedza quartet which includes a police officer.