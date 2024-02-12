Chamisa lost right to demand fresh elections, says Jonathan Moyo

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says any new political party or whatever movement that did not participate in the 2023 harmonised general election has no factual or legal basis for seeking a fresh general election.

He adds that in the same vein, anyone who was a candidate in any of the three elections held on 23/24 August 2023 harmonised general who has quit the party that sponsored his or her candidature and who has since joined or is in the process of forming a new party or movement has, ipso facto, also quit any of his or her claims or ‘entitlements’ relating to that general election’; regardless of whether the claims or entitlements are valid or not.

Apparently, according to Moyo former Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa lost his right to demand fresh elections when he dumped the party which he contested under.

Chamisa is reportedly in the process of forming another political party, which ever way according to Moyo, he can’t demand fresh polls.

“FOR THE RECORD: Firstly, any new political party or whatever movement that did not participate in the 2023 harmonised general election has no factual or legal basis for seeking a fresh general election.

“Secondly, and in the same vein, anyone who was a candidate in any of the three elections held on 23/24 August 2023 harmonised general who has quit the party that sponsored his or her candidature and who has since joined or is in the process of forming a new party or movement has, ipso facto, also quit any of his or her claims or ‘entitlements’ relating to that general election’; regardless of whether the claims or entitlements are valid or not.

“The next general election is constitutionally scheduled for 2028. Between now and then is a lifetime, anything can and will happen,” he says.

Zwnews