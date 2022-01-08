Photo for illustration purposes

Zambia- A 27 year-old Choma, scrap metal dealer was jailed for tresspass and stealing sign posts from grave moulds at Mawagari Cemetery.

It is believed he wanted to use as scrap metal.

Choma Municipality Public Relations officer Kameko Manda, confirmed the development to Byta Fm saying Navy Mponda was arrested on 29 December 2021 with 112 signs posts.

Choma Magistrate Courts convicted Mponda on 6 December 2021.

Manda added that the sign posts have since been returned to the local authority for re-advertising.

He also warned people against tresspassing at gravesites.

Mwebantu