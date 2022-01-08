The Zimbabwe Republic Police, working hand in hand with the City of Harare (CoH) police have destroyed vending stalls in Mbare.

Apparently, all roads leading to Mbare have been closed with heavy police presence and people are not allowed to take pictures and Videos.

Meanwhile, the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has condemned the move.

“Central Govt through Tafadzwa Muguti is destroying vending stalls & market spaces in Mbare.

“The callous, violent, corrupt regime of @edmnangagwa is anti-people & refuses to follow due process when carrying out these illegal acts.

“We must vote them out in 2023!” Said MDC Alliance.

Zwnews