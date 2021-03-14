The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe -ARTUZ- has described the just ended meeting between civil servants’ representatives and the government under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) as a joke.

Meanwhile, as schools reopen tomorrow, ARTUZ has warned that teachers will not be able to report for duty, citing incapacitation.

“As we rightly predicted the NJNC was a joke. Teachers will not be able to report for duty, they are severely incapacitated,” noted ARTUZ.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) which recently said the government’s offer of 25% increment was a mockery to them and they totally rejected it.

Apparently, a few days before the Friday meeting, government workers had threatened to go on an industrial action to push for a wage upward review.

However, in response, the government threatened its employees that it would withhold pay for workers who did not report for duty.

The government announced the reopening of schools in phases, with exam classes opening tomorrow 15 March 2021 while other classes open on the 22nd of March 2021.

-Zwnews