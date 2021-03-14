“I support Tracy’s decision, in the way I support Biti’s move to dump PDP for MDC. Anekwake ngaaende. IF I WASN’T EXPELLED BY RGM 2015, I COULD HAVE BEEN IN ZPF TODAY AS WE SPEAK. Nothing to regret though, as Farming and Feeding the Nation beats both,” Bhasikiti.

Former MP for Mwenezi East and Minister of State for Masvingo Province, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has chided those making much ado over Tracy Mutinhiri’s return to ZANU PF, saying it is just same as Tendai Biti rejoining MDC.

His comments comes after some claimed Mutinhiri had dumped the Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance to rejoin Zanu PF, a narrative others allege to be false.

Jonathan Moyo says Tracy quit politics more than a year ago, adding that she’s now rejoining ZanuPF, not from the MDC-A, but from the dustbin of politics.

Meanwhile, Bhasikiti says it puzzels him why people are making waves over Mutinhiri’s return, adds that she has just returned where she belong.

“It’s extremely puzzling and ridiculous, to see people crying over Mutinhiri’s return to the base ZPF and applaud the return to MDC by Biti and Welsh. Tell me the difference between these two return scenarios?” He asks.

He adds that he supports Mutinhiri’s return, saying were it not for his sacking by late former President Robert Mugabe, he could have still been in ZANU PF even today.

“I support Tracy’s decision, in the way I support Biti’s move to dump PDP for MDC. Anekwake ngaaende. IF I WASN’T EXPELLED BY RGM 2015, I COULD HAVE BEEN IN ZPF TODAY AS WE SPEAK. Nothing to regret though, as Farming and Feeding the Nation beats both,” he adds.

