Renowned investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono says fighting against an oppressive & corrupt system can be a very lonely journey if you are in a space where compatriots wrongly see it as your fight, instead of seeing it as everyone’s fight.

Chin’ono who has been vocal, investigating and exposing has been in and out of prison on various allegations, including allegedly publishing falsehoods as well as on accusations of trying to incite the public to revolt against the government.

“Fighting against an oppressive & corrupt system can be a very lonely journey if you are in a space where compatriots wrongly see it as your fight, instead of seeing it as everyone’s fight!

“Many people don’t realize that it is their fight to retain human dignity to their lives!” He says.

Apparently ZANU PF senior official Patrick Chinamasa threatened him for exposing corruption, saying by doing so, Chin’ono was trying to tarnish the image of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and that of the first family.

Meanwhile, analysts believe he is being persecuted for exposing corruption, allegedly being done by those from the highest office in the land called Zimbabwe.

Political commentator, Elder Mabhunu believes is being let down by fellow countrymen in the war against corruption.

“Fighting corruption should be every Zimbabwean’s fight not to be left for one person. Chin’ono is being persecuted for standing alone, thereby exposing himself to danger,” he says, adding that the prominent journalist has a noble cause.

-Zwnews