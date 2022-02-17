In a development that could be used as a gauge to the desperation that Zimbabwe’s underpaid civil servants have now become, a school teacher from Chivi District in Masvingo Province, is suspected to have fled to neighboring South Africa amid indications that 12 donated bicycles that he was supposed to give to students at the learning institution went missing.

Suspicion is rife that the shameless tutor could have exchanged the donated bicycles for goats and cattle with villagers.

The fugitive teacher who has been identified as Innocent Mawere of Shindi Secondary School, is now on police wanted list after he disappeared from the school.

As the regional Mirror reported, Mawere was responsible for the bicycle programme which is being bankrolled by IGATE- an organisation that focuses on the betterment of the livelihoods of adolescent girls from marginalised rural communities.

Shindi Secondary School falls under the jurisdiction of Councillor Livison Mundingi who confirmed the case, adding that the matter is now being handled by policing authorities from the district.

“Mawere took a sick leave as parents started demanding an account of the bicycles and towards the opening he disappeared and it is suspected that he went to South Africa,” a source was quoted as saying.

Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, who is the Provincial police spokesperson for Masvingo, told The Mirror that his office was yet to receive the case.

