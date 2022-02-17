South Africa’s militant opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says white people are “visitors” accommodated in his country, while blacks from across the continent are one people regardless of current borders.

Malema calls for Pan-Africanism across the continent saying geographical borders mean nothing.

Meanwhile, Malema has been accused of hate speech.

Apparently, in recent years xenophobic attacks have ensued in the country with fellow blacks being killed.

They accused them of grabbing their jobs.

SA is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who trekked down in search of green pastures.

Zwnews