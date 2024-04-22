Progress Ncube, the school head at Amazon Christian Academy in Insiza, finds himself in intensive care after being brutally assaulted by his deputy. The incident also resulted in injuries to Ncube’s wife and several other teachers, all perpetrated by the deputy head, known only as Siziba, who is currently at large. Additionally, Siziba is reported to serve as the pastor at the school.

While Mat South Provincial Education Director Beatrice Manjere confirmed the incident, she directed inquiries to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro, for further details.

According to the Mirror, Ncube sustained severe head injuries and is currently hospitalized in Bulawayo, while his wife suffered a broken arm. Several other teachers were also injured during the altercation.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time.

In response to inquiries, Ndoro stated that the matter is under police investigation.