Springboks Rugby World Cup winner Sibusiso Nkosi, who had been missing for three weeks, was found on Monday at the home of his father, an official from his club, the Bulls, told AFP.

The Pretoria-based Bulls later issued a statement confirming that the 26-year-old winger had spoken to the chief executive of the club, Edgar Rathbone, in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

“Sibusiso was safe, unharmed and in a position to speak to Edgar,” the statement said as a police search launched at the weekend for the missing star ended. “Edgar spent time alone with Sibusiso to understand how best the company can provide him with the support he needs and what that support is.”

There was no immediate explanation as to what triggered the disappearance of Nkosi.