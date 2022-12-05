Police in Chinhoyi have arrested Maxwell Mareka (36), Isaac Masekwa (25), McDavid Masocha (28) and Serina Mashopa (31) in connection with robbery cases which occurred at Nyamugomba Business Centre and Bantu Mine, Nyamugomba Farm.

The four suspects attacked a shop attendant with a machete before stealing a cellphone and 4 x 750 mls of Two Keys liquor.

They went on to attack a mine owner and stole gold ore which they loaded in their get-away Ford Ranger vehicle.

The arrest led to the recovery of two machetes and the stolen gold ore.

Meanwhile, in another case, on 05 November 2022, police in Harare arrested Prince Gift Kamuriwo (28) in Unit H, Chitungwiza, for illegal possession of three rounds of ammunition of a Mossberg rifle.

Zwnews