Chilspot Records producer Tafadzwa ‘Levels’ Kadzimwe has been arrested.

Levels is currently being held at Borrowdale Police Station awaiting his court appearance.

He is accused of allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend and musician, Shashl. Shashl who is daughter to former Zimbabwe Health Minister Obadiah Moyo filed rape charges after her sex tape with DJ Levels leaked.

More details to follow…