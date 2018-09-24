Saviour Kasukuwere spends long night detained in police cells..faces 3 charges

Former Zanu PF kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere slept at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare last night, Monday, and is expected in court today(Tuesday 25th) to answer to three charges of abuse of office allegedly committed during his tenure as Minister of Local Government.

Kasukuwere presented himself to the police with his lawyer, Mr Jonathan Samukange yesterday morning.

Mr Samukange told reporters that Kasukuwere should appear in court today in light of the law which stipulates that an accused person should be taken to court within 24 hours after arrest.

Kasukuwere who has been in exile for the second time after leaving Zimbabwe in June was forced by circumstances to return home.

Sources say his mother is seriously ill and Kasukuwere wants to get his name cleared so he can live in peace.