Brandon Taylor has been ruled out of first T20I against Pakistan currently underway at Harare Sports Club.

In a press statement just released, Zimbabwe Cricket says Taylor has been ruled out due to illness.

Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe is the second international competition, which begins today amidst Indian Premier League 2021.

Pakistan, whitewashed Zimbabwe in T20Is at home in 2020, and has maintained an unbeatable run against the Southern African country on the back of 14 consecutive victories in as many matches.

-Zwnews