President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has always been lamenting and blaming the so-called sanctions imposed on the country by Western nations for causing untold suffering to Zimbabweans, says the restrictions are indeed a blessing in disguise.

Speaking in Mutare after touring Mega Market which is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution company, Mnangagwa said the imposed sanctions have made Zimbabwe self reliant.

“The fact that locally produced goods now constitute a larger share of our country’s supermarket shelves should encourage consumers to also buy products made in Zimbabwe.

“In fact, the imposed sanctions have made us be ourselves. We should be a proud nation.”

Furthermore, Mnangagwa urged companies to continue utilizing the Foreign Currency Auction System to access resources for recapitalization, modernisation and retooling of their entities.

He challenged the private sector to continue exercising prudence and discipline on the market.

-Zwnews