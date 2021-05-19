Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi should issue a ministerial statement following his attack on the judiciary.

Mliswa says in line with the doctrine of the separation of power, the Minister of Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs is not above the courts.

“Ziyambi’s utterances against the Judiciary are damaging and a dent that cannot be panel beaten. Going into 2023 elections, people must be guaranteed of democracy.

“Ziyambi is a political novice who has destroyed Mash West & doesn’t command much respect in the legal corridors,” says Mliswa.

Skeaking in the National Assembly, Mliswa said Ziyambi is not suited to the office, he occupies and being the Chief Election Officer for the President just isn’t cutting it for Ziyambi, adding that the country deserves better.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, once a minister of justice waded in throwing Ziyambi under the bus:

“In Zimbabwe, the independence of our judiciary is vital to the survival of our democracy. When our courts speak, all Zimbabweans should listen.

“The Government or Zimbabwe wholeheartedly respects the independence of our judiciary.”

-Zwnews